Hemmings family pledge their continued support for Preston

It’s been almost a month since the death of PNE owner Trevor Hemmings at the age of 86.

Yesterday, his son Craig Hemmings felt the time was right to issue a statement on the family’s ownership.

It will be very much a business as usual approach, Craig continuing in his role as chairman – one he’s held since June 2019 – with director Peter Ridsdale looking after the football side.

Trevor Hemmings

Following the issuing of the statement, Ridsdale met with media to answer questions arising from the statement.

Craig Hemmings had noted: “We are simply custodians of our beloved PNE for the people of Preston.

“It is our goal to leave the club in better condition than when we took it over (when/if that day eventually comes).

“We hope that you agree our approach to having sensible and manageable financial safeguards is the best and most sustainable way of ensuring the club is there for future generations.”

At his press conference, Ridsdale said deals done by PNE would be signed-off by Craig Hemmings and Kathryn Revitt – the group chief executive for the companies owned by the Hemmings family.

In terms of the years ahead, Ridsdale said there was no timescale when it came for a possible change of ownership.

Ridsdale told the Lancashire Post: “If you have a club losing the amount of money we are losing just trying to be competitive in the Championship, there aren’t a lot of people out there with a cheque book who are going to put £15m a year in.

“Are there many buyers out there? There are some.

“Five years ago, the Chinese were investing heavily in English football but are no longer doing so.

“We have seen recently that maybe the Middle East has become a new territory.

“American owners come and go in terms of their interest in football clubs.

“My gut feeling is that out of 92 football clubs, more than 50% of them would be available tomorrow morning if someone walked in with an oil well.

“I can’t speak on their behalf, what I can say is that in my experience while they own it they will give their all in terms of the financial commitment.

“If and when someone knocks on their door and says they can take it to another level, it is up to them.”

Ridsdale added: “The reality is that in time, football clubs change hands.

“It was in the summer of 2010 that Mr Hemmings brought a majority stake in this club.”