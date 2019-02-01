'Help those in need' - Cancer survivor giving away two VIP Preston North End tickets for pair of fans who need a boost

A Preston North End supporter who has beaten cancer three times is looking to give away a pair of matchday VIP tickets to people in need of a proper pick-me-up.

Kenny Marland, from Ribbleton, has two tickets to give away for his VIP table of 10 at North End’s home fixture against Sheffield Utd on Saturday, April 6.

The 31-year-old said: “People say I am being kind to do this but I don’t it like that because I am just in a position to sponsor a game, so why shouldn’t I help out people in need?”

Kenny got his hands on the VIP table as a result of his Huddersfield-based business, HX Car Park Management Ltd, sponsoring the match.

Kenny, who goes to every North End match both home and away, revealed that he was on the receiving end of a similar gesture when he first got diagnosed with bowel cancer on the liver aged 23 in 2011.

He had a colonoscopy and keyhole surgery, but his chemotherapy was delayed for a few weeks after the operation as he was too ill. He eventually began nine cycles of chemotherapy, and 25 sessions of radiotherapy, which finished in February 2012.

In April 2012, after an MRI check on his liver, a secondary cancer in his liver was found. He had to have a liver resection, where he had two parts of his liver removed.

Last year it returned for a third time – but as of 2019, Kenny has been given the all clear.

The now Halifax resident of 12 years explained: “When I was going through it in 2012 I was privileged enough to get tickets to watch the Formula One at Silverstone.

It was a big boost to my life, so to do that for someone else is really important to me.”

He added that “it really helped me focus as I had something good to look forward to”.

Kenny added: “The world is a tough place, everyone should help someone if they can.”

• Anyone who knows someone who could benefit from these tickets should contact Kenny through his business at enquiries@hx-pcn.com.