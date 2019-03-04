"He needs to do better": Carlisle boss' assessment of Preston North End loanee Connor Simpson

Preston North End loanee Connor Simpson simply is not doing enough to force his way into the Carlisle United side, according to boss Steven Pressley.

The towering teenager scored the winner for the Cumbrians at Port Vale at the end of January.

Connor Simpson has struggled for game time at Carlisle. Picture: Getty Images

But the 19-year-old has only made three appearances in total and has been regularly left out of Pressley’s matchday squad, including for the 2-0 defeat at Newport on Saturday.

“He’s not done well enough, that’s the reality of it,” the Carlisle boss told the News and Star.

“In training and in the friendly at Sunderland last Tuesday, he’s not done well enough.

“He needs to do better. It’s Connor – he’s got a responsibility. He’s come here and needs to do better in training and the games and he knows that.”

Graham Burke in action for Fleetwood on Saturday

Simpson moved to Carlisle in January for the rest of the season having impressed with Hyde in the NPL Premier Division during the first half of the campaign.

Elsewhere in League Two, Ben Pringle was withdrawn late on in Tranmere Rovers’ 1-0 win at Exeter City, Micky Mellon’s men right in the place-off race.

In League One, Graham Burke played the full 90 minutes of Gillingham’s 1-1 draw at Fleetwood, Tom Eaves scoring seven minutes from time for the visitors only for James Husband to score a stoppage-time free-kick for Joey Barton’s side.

Chris Maxwell was again on the bench for Charlton Athletic’s 1-1 draw at Doncaster Rovers, the keeper still yet to make his competitive debut for the Addicks.

Further down the pyramid Michael Howard was part of the Stalybridge Celtic side that went down 4-2 at Nantwich Town in the NPL Premier Division.

Former PNE favourite Ricardo Fuller scored the third goal for the hosts, his first since joining the Dabbers at the age of 39.

In the NPL West Division, young defender Tom Stead captained Kendal Town in their 3-2 win over Market Drayton Town.

Over in Holland, Marnick Vermijl played 88 minutes of MVV Maastricht’s 2-0 defeat at Go Ahead Eagles.

It was the right-back’s 18th appearance in the Dutch second tier having moved abroad on a season-long loan.