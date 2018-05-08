Have your say in our big Preston North End survey on the 2017-18 season

We want your views on the campaign just gone as Preston finished seventh in the Championship.

Alex Neil’s side saw their play-off bid come up short as a fine season ended with a 2-1 win over Burton Albion on the final day.

Now we want to know your views on the 2017-18 season.

Who was your player of the year? Which was the best away day? Which chant are you humming morning, noon and night?

We will be closing the survey at 6am next Monday, May 14, with results to follow online and in paper.