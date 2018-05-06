Hat-trick for Alan Browne at Preston's end of season awards

Alan Browne was the big winner at Preston’s end of season awards.

A breakthrough campaign from the Irishman saw him pick up the Players’ Player, Sir Tom Finney Player of the Year and Goal of the Season gongs immediately following the 2-1 win over Burton on the final day of the season.

Browne has been a key man for Alex Neil, scoring nine goals from the middle of the park as North End finished seventh in the Championship.

That saw him win the awards voted for by his team mates and the fans as well as for his 45-yard strike in the 3-0 win over Cardiff back in September.

Elsewhere, Ben Davies was named Young Player of the Year after impressing at the heart of the defence while the departing John Welsh was named Community Player of the Year.

Welsh, presented with a memento of his six years at Deepdale by boss Neil pre-match, was handed his award by Trevor Hemmings and young fan Jorgie Rae Griffiths.

The veteran midfielder has been supporting the youngster’s battle with Neuroblastoma and the fundraising campaign for the three-year-old to have life-saving treatment in America.