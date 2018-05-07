‘Hand of Bod’: Billy Bodin must learn from red card says Preston boss Alex Neil

Preston winger Billy Bodin has to learn a lesson from his red card in the final-day win over Burton, says Alex Neil.

The winger was sent off five minutes into the second half of the Deepdale clash for his second booking.

In the 35th minute he was cautioned for using his arm to knock the ball into the net, a goal initially given by referee Andy Madley before he disallowed it after having a word with his assistant.

A second yellow came Bodin’s way when he went to ground in the box, Mr Madley deeming it as being simulation.

Bodin had already started walking towards the tunnel before the red card came out of Mr Madley’s pocket.

The resulting one-match ban will rule him out of the opening day of next season.

Neil slightly questioned the first yellow, in that there was no flag from the assistant to start with.

But it was not exactly a strong protest from the North End manager.

“The one I’m maybe not happy with was the first one because I don’t think the ref has seen it, said Neil.

“The linesman didn’t give anything – he didn’t signal for a goal or a free-kick.

“The referee gave the goal automatically.

“ I think it was the reaction of the Burton players that led them to believe something had happened.

“I was stood next to the fourth official and he didn’t say anything.

“The linesman looked unsure but because of the way Burton reacted he gives it their way.

“With the second one it was hard to see if there was contact or not.

“He was driving into the box and went down.

“That was disappointing for us and for him.

“This is something Billy has to learn from and improve on.”

Bodin was the fifth Preston player to get a red card in the 2017/18 season.

Ben Pearson, Alan Browne, Greg Cunningham and John Welsh were the others.

On the disciplinary front, Pearson and Darnell Fisher stayed out of trouble during the Burton game and both avoided a 15th booking.

Had they been cautioned they would have missed the first three matches of next season.

Pearson had been walking a disciplinary tightrope since the Derby game on Easter Monday when he got his 14th booking.

He survived the last six matches without getting a caution.