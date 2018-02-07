Greg Cunningham says PNE are going under promotion radar

Greg Cunningham believes Preston North End deserve more attention as they push for a play-off place.

Greg Cunningham celebrates his goal against Hull with Darnell Fisher

The Lilywhites tend to go under the radar at a national level, although last week’s sale of Jordan Hugill to West Ham thrust them briefly into the spotlight.

Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Hull City lifted North End into seventh place.

Left-back Cunningham was on target with his first goal in 13 months, steering in a header from Paul Gallagher’s corner.

Cunningham said: “We have always stayed out of the headlines for some reason, that is something I can never get my head round.

“Nationally, we go under the radar so it’s just a case of going about our business and getting on with it.

“You can see where we are in the league now, we know what we have in the dressing room.

“We are a quality side who have pulled off some really good results this season.”

PNE head to the capital this weekend to face Brentford at Griffin Park.

The Bees are on the fringes of the play-off chasing pack in 11th place and history shows that they tend to give North End a tough ride.

Said Cunningham: “They are all big games.

“Where we are at and what we think we can achieve, every game is massive.

“Brentford is a tough place to go and they play some very decent stuff.

“We are in good form and want to go down there to get a result.”

Preston will be without Ben Pearson in London, as he will be serving a suspension for reaching 10 bookings.

He also misses the clash with league leaders Wolves a week later.

Cunningham admits being without the midfielder is a big loss but says that within the squad there are alternatives.

“No Pearo, no party – he’s been a revelation for us since he came here,” Cunningham said.

“You can see that with what he gives us in that holding role.

“Ben will be a big loss but we know what we have here and there are other people who can come in and do a job.”

Cunningham returned from a two-match lay-off to face Hull, that absence part of a managed comeback from hamstring surgery.

He was out of action from the middle of August to late December after an operation to reattach his hamstring to the tendon.

Said Cunningham: “There was just a bit of fatigue, the medical staff and the gaffer have been very sensible with my comeback.

“I came back a bit earlier than expected, played a few 90 minutes, so not playing the last couple of game was a bit precautionary.”