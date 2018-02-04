Greg Cunningham pleased to be back on scoresheet as Preston see off struggling Hull

Greg Cunningham was delighted to be back on the scoresheet as Preston made it back-to-back wins with victory over Hull.

The Irishman’s header cancelled out Jarrod Bowen’s opener before an Alan Browne penalty on the stroke of half-time turned out to be enough for Alex Neil’s men to prevail 2-1.

Greg Cunningham is congratulated on his goal against Hull.

It was the left back’s first goal since the 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday on New Year’s Eve 2016.

“It’s always nice to score,” said Cunningham, back in the side in place of Josh Earl.

“I need to start chipping in more with assists and goals.

“I’d like to add that to my game to help the team as much as I can.

“First and foremost I’ve got to be defensively solid, that’s my job, and then at the other end I try and get forwards and chip in.

“I’m delighted to help out the team in that way.

“Browney’s taken his penalty very well as well and we’re delighted with the win.”

Cunningham headed home Paul Gallagher’s corner nine minutes before the break having only been thrown in the box due to a set piece rejig after Jordan Hugill’s deadline-day move to West Ham.

“With Jordan out of the team I’ve been put up,” he said.

“Usually I’d be around the halfway line and being cautious of counter-attacks.

“It’s got me up for corners today and thankfully I’ve put it in the net.”

Hull’s opener had seen Cunningham’s outstretched foot inadvertently deflect Bowen’s effort beyond Declan Rudd just before the half hour.

“I think I’ve just lunged at it to try and get something on it,” the 27-year-old said.

“Unfortunately it’s taken a nick and gone in.

“Then there’s an incentive to do things right and luckily for me I’ve got my head on it from Gally and it’s gone in and we’ve gone on to win the game.”

Overall, it wasn’t a vintage Preston display but they ultimately got the job done to move up to seventh in the table.

“We showed great character to come from 1-0 down to take the lead before half-time,” Cunningham said.

“It was one of those where we had to see the second half out.

“We had some chances ourselves to put the game to bed.

“You could see they were throwing caution to the wind in the last 10 to 15 minutes but credit to the lads for digging deep and seeing it out.”