Graham Burke's goal for Preston against Stoke delights visiting Shamrock Rovers youngsters

A group of Shamrock Rovers youngsters had a day to remember at Deepdale on Saturday.

Having faced off against Preston North End’s Under 9s in the morning, the Dubliners attended the first team’s 2-2 draw with Stoke City later that evening.

The team’s trip was made extra special as their former coach Graham Burke, who joined the Lilywhites from the Hoops in the summer, scored on his first Championship start for Alex Neil’s side.

His volley on the stroke of half-time delighted those there to support him but wasn’t enough to hand PNE victory with Peter Crouch’s second-half header ultimately meaning that the spoils were shared.

“When I was in Ireland I used to a bit of coaching,” said Burke.

“The lads came over to see the game, it was good seeing them. There were 20 off of them, quite a few.

“Shamrock Rovers have an academy where some of the first-team lads used to do some coaching. I had a year-and-a-half with them.”

The goal against Stoke saw Burke complete a fine week in Preston colours.

The Republic of Ireland international netted on his first PNE start against Morecambe in the 3-1 League Cup win last Tuesday night.

And then having kept his place against Gary Rowett’s side in front of the Sky cameras, his showed great composure and skill to fire home left-footed after Callum Robinson’s sliced effort had landed in his path.

It was an effort that certainly impressed his captain Tom Clarke.

“To keep it down as well as he did and get the power to put it past the ‘keeper was a great finish,” said Clarke.

“I think Robbo’s claiming an assist, he’s saying he’s seen Burkey at the back post!”