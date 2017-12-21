Graham Alexander confirms Scunthorpe’s interest in Preston striker Eoin Doyle

Scunthorpe boss Graham Alexander has confirmed the club are interested in making a move for Preston striker Eoin Doyle.

The Iron are understood to be leading the chase for the Irishman who has scored 14 goals in 21 games while on loan at League One Oldham.

LIVE: Thursday's Preston North End news

Other clubs are in the hunt though for the front man who is set to return to Deepdale on January 1.

“We have looked at Eoin but I am guessing every manager in League One and the Championship has looked at him,” Alexander told the Scunthorpe Telegraph.

“We know of him and his talent is undoubted.

“However, he is someone else’s player so it is difficult to talk about him.

“He is a player out on loan at the moment and has done exceptionally well so I am guessing a lot of clubs will be interested in a player of that type.”