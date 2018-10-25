Goals for, goals against, Rotherham and keeping up momentum: All the headlines from Alex Neil's pre-match press conference

Alex Neil spoke to the media on Thursday morning ahead of Rotherham visiting Deepdale on Saturday.

The Preston North End boss addressed a wide range of topics after side's 4-3 win over Brentford the previous evening.

Defence...

Although we conceded three goals I thought we looked a lot more defensively solid. Our shape was a lot better. I’m less concerned about those goals last night than I was about the ones previously.

Complete turnaround...

Last year we spoke regularly about how we needed to take our chances and how we needed to do this and that. But it’s flipped on its head this year. At the top end of the pitch we are really threatening and we’ve got to make sure defensively as a team we become more solid.

League as a whole..

I just think the league this year is much more open. I remember Barnsley, Millwall to an extent and Burton Albion coming here and sitting behind the ball and making it difficult. I can’t think of anyone we’ve played home or away this season that’s sat behind the ball.

Finding the right balance....

If you do try and settle it down then you lose that attacking impetus. I think over the course of a season you’re better winning and then losing and winning and then losing rather than setting up not to lose and picking up a point here and a point there. You pick up more points over the piece.

Players buying in...

They’re a big driving force. We spoke after the Sheffield United game where we set up more cautiously because we hadn’t been on a good run and the feedback from them was that they wanted to be aggressive, be in their faces and get up against them.

Big games to come against Rotherham and Ipswich...

They’ve been similar to us in some aspects but what they haven’t done is score as many goals as we have. The last thing you want when you’re down the bottom end of the table is come up against a team that is dangerous and scores goals. That’s the worst thing ever.

Rotherham...

They’re a decent side. They work hard, they put the ball forward, they get round the ball and are well organised. They are going to be a real threat. I know Paul Warne and Richie Barker really well and they’ve got a good squad of lads there who are working really hard for them.

Players coming back...

We've missed Ben Pearson for four games this season already which is not good on him and it’s not good for us. But he’s crucial when he’s available. Getting the spine of our team back and playing a good level, I think Ben Davies the last two games has been much improved, is crucial.

Tom Clarke's groin injury...

To be fair to Tom he trained on Tuesday but it had been niggling away and Brentford is the worst team you want to play if your groin is sore. They spin you in behind, are really nimble and quick. That certainly wouldn’t have helped Tom’s groin.