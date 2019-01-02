Goalkeeper Mathew Hudson back with Preston North End as Bury loan spell comes to an end

Preston North End’s promising goalkeeper Mathew Hudson is back at Deepdale after his loan spell with Bury ended.

The 20-year-old headed to League Two for the first half of the campaign in a bid to get some much-needed first-team experience.

But with Joe Murphy the Shakers’ established No.1, Hudson was limited to just four games in the Checkatrade Trophy for Ryan Lowe’s side.

Hudson could now complete the campaign on loan at another club as he looks to continue his development.

His only senior appearance for North End came as a substitute when Jordan Pickford was sent off in the 1-0 defeat at Leeds back in December 2015.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of being a Bury player this season with a great group of lads,” Hudson said in a post on Twitter.

PNE goalkeeper Mathew Hudson

“I just want to say thanks to everyone associated the club.

“The players, staff, fans and especially Ryan Lowe and goalkeeping coach Brian Jensen for giving me the chance to come and experience a different side of men’s football.”

Elsewhere on the loan front, Andy Boyle’s stint with Dundee is over, with the Irishman likely to leave the club during this transfer window, either on loan or permanently.

The 27-year-old’s contract expires in the summer.

Kevin O’Connor’s loan spell at Crewe is also due to expire this month, the left-back at Gresty Road until next Monday, January 7.

The 23-year-old has only made 10 appearances for the Alex, three of those coming in the Checkatrade Trophy.