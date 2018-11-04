"Get him a statue": The best social media reactions to Paul Gallagher's starring role in Preston's draw at Ipswich Tom Barkhuizen congratulates Paul Gallagher on his starring role in Preston's draw at Ipswich Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up SLIDESHOW: Ipswich v Preston North End fans' gallery Paul Gallagher will not forget his afternoon at Portman Road in a hurry after going from goalscorer to goalkeeper in a matter of minutes. Below we've rounded up the best social media reaction after Preston's 1-1 draw at Ipswich. Preston North End boss Alex Neil defends Chris Maxwell after red card in draw at Ipswich