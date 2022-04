Goals from Emil Riis and Cameron Archer helped them to a 2-1 victory, with Andre Gray scoring a stoppage-time consolation from the penalty spot for the visitors.

It came on the back of last Tuesday night’s 1-0 derby win over Blackpool.

There was a big drop in numbers between the two games, the 10,873 crowd at Deepdale on Saturday in contrast to the 18,740 attendance for the Blackpool clash.

Here are a selection of fans’ pictures from the QPR match. Did our snapper spot you?

