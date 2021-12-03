Friday’s Championship transfer news from Preston North End’s rivals: Derby County keeper in demand, Fulham and Burnley eye midfielder & West Ham track Sheff Utd forward

Norwich City, Fulham and Bournemouth are keeping tabs on Derby County goalkeeper Kelle Roos, says Football Insider.

The 29-year-old is out of contract at Derby next summer and clubs are monitoring his situation as they eye a January bargain.

Fulham are ‘more keen’ on signing Angers’ Angelo Fulgini, after it was revealed that Burnley have now joined the race to sign the midfielder, claims The Sun.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transfer rumours from around the Championship

West Ham are keen to sign Sheffield United forward Daniel Jebbison in January according to a report from TEAMtalk.

Liverpool, Everton and Bright are reported to be tracking the 18-year-old.

Nottingham Forest have stepped up their pursuit of Hearts’ John Souttar, reports Football Insider.

Souttar. 25, has been linked with a host of Championship clubs.