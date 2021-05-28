Championship sides are being busy already in the transfer market.

Friday's Championship transfer gossip - Former international striker on radar of Championships clubs

Championship sides have begun to make their moves ahead of the 2021/22 season.

By Craig Salmon
Friday, 28th May 2021, 9:41 am
Updated Friday, 28th May 2021, 9:53 am

Relegated Premier League club clears the deck for the start of next season

1. Austin leaves West Bromwich Albion

Charlie Austin has been released by relegated West Brom. QPR is a likely destination after he spent last season on loan, although other Championship clubs are expected to be interested.

Buy photo

2. Robson-Kanu is available

Hal Robson-Kanu is another player to exit the Hawthorns. The 32-year-old was one of the heroes ofWales' run to the semi-finals at Euro 2016

Buy photo

3. Cairney wanted by Blades

New Sheffield United boss Slaviša Jokanović is set to raid his former club Fulham for midfielder Tom Cairney

Buy photo

4. Sky Blues fancy ex-Villa warhorse

Coventry City are believed to be interested in signing former Aston Villa defender Nathan Baker, who has spent the past three seasons at Bristol City

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 2