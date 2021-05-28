Friday's Championship transfer gossip - Former international striker on radar of Championships clubs

Relegated Premier League club clears the deck for the start of next season
1. Austin leaves West Bromwich Albion
Charlie Austin has been released by relegated West Brom. QPR is a likely destination after he spent last season on loan, although other Championship clubs are expected to be interested.
2. Robson-Kanu is available
Hal Robson-Kanu is another player to exit the Hawthorns. The 32-year-old was one of the heroes ofWales' run to the semi-finals at Euro 2016
3. Cairney wanted by Blades
New Sheffield United boss Slaviša Jokanović is set to raid his former club Fulham for midfielder Tom Cairney
4. Sky Blues fancy ex-Villa warhorse
Coventry City are believed to be interested in signing former Aston Villa defender Nathan Baker, who has spent the past three seasons at Bristol City