Freed Preston North End striker has interest from clubs in Scotland and England

The 29-year-old striker was freed by PNE last week, with his contract running out in June.

A serious knee injury meant he didn't kick a ball for North End after August 2019 but Moult is now fully fit, having been back in full training since the start of March.

He scored eight goals in 17 starts and 24 substitute appearances for the Lilywhites following a £450,000 move from Motherwell in January 2018.

Louis Moult scores Preston North End's winner at Nottingham Forest in December 2018

In an interview with 'Not the Old Firm', Moult spoke about the future holds for him after leaving Deepdale.

Moult said: "It’s an exciting time. I have left Preston now and I am very thankful for my time there but it’s a new chapter.

"It’s early days but I have had interest from the Scottish Premiership and here in England.

"Now it’s up to deciding what’s best for my family and I am open to ideas. I’m just weighing up my options. On a personal note, I want to go to a club where I will enjoy my football and will get the minutes I deserve.”

Moult has been linked with a return to Motherwell who are managed by PNE legend Graham Alexander.

He was a big favourite at 'Well in his two-and-a-half seasons there, scoring 49 goals.

Moult said: “I am open to discussions and I am not ruling anything out at this point. I am really excited about what the future holds, so let’s see where we go. It’ll be an interesting 4-6 weeks. The enjoyment side of it will be a big factor in my decision.

“I want to be somewhere I enjoy my football, it’s a massive thing for me. I am pretty flexible with where I will be playing. My kids and wife are settled but never say never.

"If it is Scotland, we will address that. But all the happy memories are very fresh in my mind."