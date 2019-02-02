Frank Lampard's praise for Preston North End after Derby County hang on for point at Deepdale

Frank Lampard was full of praise for Preston North End after his Derby side hung on for a 0-0 draw at Deepdale on Friday night.

Harry Wilson twice hit the woodwork for the Rams in the first half but it was the Lilywhites who created the better of the chances and dominated the second period on home soil.

Frank Lampard greets PNE boss Alex Neil pre-match at Deepdale on Friday night

When all was said and done the former England midfielder was more than happy with a battling point on the road in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

"It was a hard-earned point,” Lampard said.

“We had the better chances in the first half, Harry Wilson especially.

"The second half was tough and we were up against it in the first 25 minutes.

“We brought on fresh legs but it was a difficult game and we have to be happy with the point.

"Preston have a good team, they have a good mix and play good football. They are difficult opposition.

"This is a tough place to come. They are very physical and we were short on second balls but credit to Preston, they came out and put us under pressure.

"We defended well and put our bodies on the line, which we need if we are to be successful.

"Credit to the back four, especially the centre-backs for all the balls they headed away.

“They kept us in the game and got us the point, we needed that."