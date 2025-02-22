PNE were beaten 2-1 by Coventry City on Saturday

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coventry City manager Frank Lampard felt his side should’ve been out of sight against Preston North End on Saturday.

The Lilywhites left the CBS Arena empty handed in the end but did set up a nervy finish out of nowhere, with Will Keane pulling a goal back eight minutes from time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lampard’s side - who sit one point and place outside of the play-offs - were two goals to the good at the break thanks to headers from Jack Rudoni and Bobby Thomas.

Frank Lampard has been linked with a move away from Coventry. | 2024 Getty Images

Post-match, Lampard said: “The result probably doesn't quite reflect that (it’s one of our most pleasing performances yet). We all know in the stadium that it probably should have been three or four by the time they scored to give us a difficult ten minutes.

“We changed the shape today and you could feel that. You could feel the extra attacking player on the pitch, you could feel the energy in the team and the quality. We played the first half in their half, pretty much, with all the things we worked on in the week and talked about.

“And against a difficult team, to be fair. I was concerned with this game. Preston are difficult to play against... puts balls into the channels against you, turn you around a lot which is difficult. They go man-to-man sometimes but they couldn't have pressed us today because of how well we played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, lots of positives. I think he (Freddie Woodman) made some decent saves; we probably could have been more clinical in our finishing in those areas. We had quite a few waves of attacks and secondary attacks. It’s easy to nitpick.

“I was concerned for this game because I’ve respected Preston.”

“The fact that we created a lot and did loads of good things in our general game overrides that feeling. If we'd have drawn 2-2, I would have nitpicked. But we saw the game out and if we had been more clinical, then three or four goals probably today, comfortably.

“We've got ourselves in this position now with a lot of hard work and we have to keep going. We can't rest on momentum. We have it. It's nice, but we must check ourselves. We must realise that every game is a challenge. I was concerned for this game because I've respected Preston.”