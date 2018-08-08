Former Preston striker Jordan Hugill leaves West Ham to join hometown club Middlesbrough on loan

Former Preston striker Jordan Hugill has completed a move to hometown club Middlesbrough on a season-long loan.

The front man only joined West Ham in January after leaving Deepdale in a club record deal approaching £10 million.

The 26-year-old went on to feature three times as a substitute for West Ham, having made his Premier League debut at Brighton.

Born in Middlesbrough and a former season-ticket holder at the Riverside Stadium, Hugill had spells at non-league clubs such as Consett and Whitby Town. He joined Port Vale during the summer of 2013, switching to North End the following season.

"It's been a long time coming and I'm excited to get started," said Hugill, who scored 30 goals in 114 appearances for PNE

"It's big move coming to my hometown club, and hopefully I'll do myself justice.

"It's something I've grown up wanting to do is play for Middlesbrough. I'd break my back to be here, now I want to show people what I can do."

Hugill is set to join in training with the rest of the squad on Thursday, and could come into contention for Middlesbrough's match against Birmingham on Saturday.

Tony Pulis’ side visit Deepdale November 27 with the return game in the North East taking place on March 13 next year.