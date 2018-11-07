Former Preston North End striker Andy Little has retired from football because of injury

Former Preston North End striker Andy Little has called time on his career at the age of 29 due to a catalogue of injuries.

Little made 16 appearances for PNE after signing for them on a Bosman from Rangers in June 2014.

Former Preston striker Andy Little in action against Norwich

His two goals for the club came early in the 2014/15 season, away at Rochdale in the League Cup and against Sheffield United in League One at Deepdale.

The Northern Ireland international had injury problems at Deepdale and was loaned out to Blackpool and Accrington Stanley in a bid to gain match fitness.

Since leaving North End, he has played for Stirling Albion and Dumbarton in Scotland.

PNE signed him on the back of his form with Rangers which came as the Glasgow club worked their way back up the Scottish league ladder following their financial problems, Little netting 38 goals for them.

Andy Little takes on Riyad Mahrez in PNE's friendly with Leicester in August 2014

Announcing his decision to retire on Twitter, Little said: "I have had an extremely four-and-a-half years since I left Glasgow Rangers.

"I have had injury after injury, countless cans and gone to considerable effort and expense trying to give myself the best chance of succeeding again.

"Fractured skull/jaw/eye socket and cheekbone, damaged vertebrae, bilateral hip surgery, injections, muscle injuries, Italian gum shields....the list goes on.

"I thought about calling it a day many times but kept coming back for more - I'm proud of that."