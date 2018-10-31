Former Preston North End player comes out of retirement at the age of 45

A former Preston North End defender has come out of retirement at the age of 45.

Terry Fleming dusted off his boots to turn out for Matlock Town in their 1-0 defeat to Basford United in the NPL League Cup having registered to play due to an injury crisis.

The left back, assistant manager to Dave Frecklington at the Autoworld Arena, played 69 minutes on Monday before being replaced by somebody at the other end of their playing career, 16-year-old Nathan Clarke.

Fleming played for North End in the 1994-95 season under John Beck.

Having previously been with Coventry and Northampton before joining the Lilywhites, he went on to play for Lincoln, Plymouth, Cambridge and Grimsby among others.

Terry Fleming in action during his PNE days

"Terry stepped in and was signed only on Monday," Matlock boss Frecklington told the club's website.

"He’s as fit as a fiddle, experienced and managed the game and it’ll do the young lads a great deal of good playing with someone with 500 Football League appearances to his name.

"Terry’s professionalism shone through, his conduct and the way he handles himself is first class.”