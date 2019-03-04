Former Preston North End midfielder Paul McKenna is special guest

Former Preston North End midfielder Paul McKenna will be the guest of honour at a special football reunion event on Friday evening.

McKenna has accepted the invitation from organisers of the Preston Football Reunion 2019 to attend the event at St Anthony’s Club, Cadley Causeway, Fulwood, on March 8 (7.30pm).

The event is open to everyone and anyone who has been involved in football in the Preston area in the last 50 years or even longer.

So ex-players, referees and administrators will have the opportunity to meet and reminisce about the ‘good old days’.

Last year’s reunion saw PNE’s Alex Bruce as guest speaker and it was attended by former players, referees and officials from the Lancashire Sunday League, the Preston and District League (now the Mid Lancs League), the defunct Preston Churches and Preston Catholic Leagues and the West Lancashire League.

Admission is by ticket on the door, priced £5, which includes a pie and pea supper, and all proceeds will be donated to Vine House Cancer Day-Care Centre, Preston, and the Preston Schools’ FA as sponsorship for the Dave Aspden Memorial Football Tournament, supporting the next generation of Preston footballers.

Lancashire Sunday League president Eamonn McNamara said: “If you wish to attend or if you know someone who has played football in the local Preston Leagues in the past, please bring them along so that they can meet old mates and talk about how football was so much better in the ‘old days’.”