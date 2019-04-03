Former Preston North End midfielder lands Rochdale manager's job

Former Preston North End midfielder Brian Barry-Murphy has been appointed Rochdale manager on a two-year contract.

Barry-Murphy spent four years with North End between 1999 and 2003, making 28 appearances.

He has been in caretaker charge of the relegation-threatened League One club Rochdale since the sacking of Keith Hill last month.

One of his coaching staff at Spotland is former North End striker Tony Ellis.

Barry-Murphy, 40, won two and drew two of his four games in temporary charge, leaving his team second bottom of the table but only in the drop zone on goal difference.

Rochdale chairman Andrew Kilpatrick told the club's website: "Brian Barry-Murphy is, without doubt, the right person to take Rochdale forward. He is young, hungry for success and extremely talented.

"As has been apparent from his four games in temporary charge, the squad are fully behind Brian and this has been fully reflected in their commitment and performance on the pitch.

"This appointment is singularly well-merited and, we hope, ushers in a new and exciting chapter for Rochdale AFC.

"We have seven vital games remaining this season. I hope that everyone will get behind Brian and the team, giving them our full support for the rest of the campaign and beyond."