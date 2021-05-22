Former Preston North End defender Callum Davidson celebrates cup double with St Johnstone
Former Preston North End defender Callum Davidson guided St Johnstone to their second cup success of the season.
St Johnstone beat Hibernian 1-0 at Hampden Park on Saturday to win the Scottish FA Cup, Shaun Rooney netting the winner.
It came on the back of them winning the League Cup at the same venue in February, Livingston the side they beat that day.
This is Davidson's first season as a manager after holding coaching positions at Stoke and Millwall, and it's been a successful one for the 44-year-old.
In addition to the two cup wins, the Saints finished a respectable sixth in the Scottish Premiership.
Davidson made 181 appearances for PNE in a seven-year stay at Deepdale between 2004 and 2011.
After leaving Preston, he re-joined St Johnstone - the club he had started his career with.
The build-up to the final had seen the Saints dogged by Covid-19 issues, with a number of player forced to self-isolate.
Davidson said: "It hasn’t really sunk in yet. All the emotions in the last couple of weeks have been about the Covid-19 issues and things like that and trying to prepare the best we can.
“I don’t think it has sunk in yet that we have won the double and the achievement that is for a club like St Johnstone.
"Only Rangers, Celtic and Aberdeen have managed to do it."
Former PNE striker Stevie May was an unused substitute on the St Johnstone bench in the final.
