Former Preston loanee Stephy Mavididi signs for Charlton

Former Preston North End loanee Stephy Mavididi has joined Charlton Athletic.

Mavididi, 19, was half-way through a season's loan with North End when he was recalled by parent club Arsenal earlier this week.

On Wednesday night, he signed for Charlton on loan until the end of the season.

The teenager struggled to make an impact at Deepdale, making four starts and seven substitute appearances.

With Charlton showing an interest in taking Mavididi back - he had a loan spell with the Addicks last season - North End agreed to allow him to return to Arsenal.

Charlton boss Karl Robinson told his club's website: "I am really looking forward to working with Stephy again.

Stephy Mavididi

"He is such a talented player and we only got to see a glimpse of what he could do last time he was here.

"I’ve watched him a lot since he’s come back from injury and he is a phenomenal talent. I don’t think it is any secret that we wanted to bring him in over the summer

“The fans will have seen how quick, powerful and skilful he is from his first spell with us.

"He is a Championship quality player already and he comes to Charlton now with a point to prove."