Former Preston loanee Danny Welbeck copes with England down-time

Danny Welbeck spent enough time cooped up through injury that talk of boredom setting in at England’s remote World Cup base is immediately laughed off.

The Three Lions flew to Russia on Tuesday as the next phase of World Cup preparations gets under way at their team base in Repino.

Danny Welbeck after scoring for England against Costa Rica at Elland Road last week

Around 45 minutes away from the nearest city of St Petersburg, there have been questions about the suitability of the quiet area for players during the World Cup.

England’s Rustenberg base in 2010 has been mentioned in the same breath, but Gareth Southgate gave short shrift to talk of boredom calling it “a big red herring”.

Welbeck echoed the England manager’s sentiments ahead of the team heading east, with injury problems of recent years giving him a philosophical outlook.

“For me, nothing like that seems to bother me,” said the ex-Preston North End loanee, the striker scoring twice for the Deepdale club in 2010 in a spell which was cut short by injury.

“I’ve had surgery and then not been allowed to put weight on my leg for two months, so I’ve been stuck in a room and that sort of stuff. I don’t get bored now. I’ve been through that.

“I know what I can do to occupy myself, occupy my brain. If I am on my own, I like my own company, so I am cool. That sort of stuff won’t really bother me.”

Welbeck’s approach is shaped by a lay-off that saw him miss Euro 2016 and has disrupted his time at Arsenal.