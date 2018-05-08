Former Preston boss Simon Grayson leaves Bradford after turning down new contract

Former Preston North End manager Simon Grayson has left Bradford after just three months in charge.

Get all your latest Lancashire Post sports news by following @LP_Sport on Twitter

Grayson and his assistant Glynn Snodin joined the club in February and depart having turned down new contracts at the end of their initial short-term deals.

The 48-year-old, PNE manager from February 2013 to June 2017 before leaving for Sunderland, is being heavily linked with another League One vacancy at Scunthorpe.

“After conversations with the owners I have decided to turn down the option to extend my contract,” Grayson said.

“This was an extremely difficult decision as I have enjoyed my time at Valley Parade.

“I would like to thank everyone at Bradford City, from the owners to the supporters, who have turned out in their numbers both home and away since I have been manager of their club.

“I wish the club all the best for the future.”