Former PNE defender Bailey Wright knows there's even more riding on latest Deepdale return with Bristol City

Bailey Wright admits his latest return to Deepdale has some extra “spice” as both Preston North End and Bristol City go for a big three points in the Championship play-off race.

The Robins occupy sixth spot but are just six points clear of Alex Neil’s in-form Lilywhites ahead of Saturday’s game.

Bristol City captain Bailey Wright. Picture: Getty Images

PNE are eight games unbeaten with this weekend’s visitors having lost their last three on the back of a nine-game winning run.

“Preston are a tough team who are having a good season themselves and are on a good run of form,” the City skipper told the Robins' official website.

“But we’re having a good season and we’re in a good position to keep building on what we’ve done and see where that takes us.

“People call this the business end of the season because every game you play is tough.

“You see what teams are made of.

“When you have a defeat like we have you can’t wait to get out there and put it right and with it being against my former club it has a bit of extra spice.”

Having left PNE for Ashton Gate in January 2017 Wright has lost his two previous games back at Deepdale and is hoping for different fortunes this time around.

“I’ve still got good friendships with people there but when you cross that white line there’s no friends when you’re on that pitch,” said the Australian defender.

“I know a lot of good people there. Players, staff and people behind the scenes.

“I spent a big chunk of my life there and enjoyed my time there.

“I wouldn’t be playing football if it wasn’t for Preston.

“But I’m a Bristol City player and I can’t wait to go back there and make it an enjoyable trip and pick up a result.”

He won’t be the only PNE player in action on Saturday, Josh Brownhill being one of the Robins’ key men.

“We had a big chunk together at Preston as well,” said Wright.

“I always liked the way he played and you can see his game’s evolved with every season and he iis showing what a quality player he is now.

“I remember him back then and the work he put in at that time has got him to where he is now.

“He’s been brilliant for us all season.”