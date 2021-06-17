Former PNE boss Craig Brown looks forward to England v Scotland at Wembley

Brown managed Scotland for eight years, with the Scots qualifying for Euro 96 and the 1998 World Cup during his tenure.

He was then in charge at PNE between June 2002 and August 2004.

Brown appears as special guest on the second episode of JPI Media's new 'We Could BE Euros' Euro 2020 podcast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Preston North End and Scotland manager Craig Brown

In the podcast Brown analyses Scotland’s defeat to Czech Republic and previews the game at Wembley – as well as recalling his own Euros memories from 1996.

Will that Gazza goal get a mention? You’ll have to listen to find out (knocking bet it will do though).

Brown is joined by football writers Craig Goldthorp and Graham Falk, as well as host James Copley.

Catch up with the guys on the video playing at the top of this page.