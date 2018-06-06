Former Northenders are a hit on the fairway

Preston players of yesteryear turned their attention away from the football pitch and on to the golf course and bowling green.

The PNE Former Players’ Association held their annual sponsored golf tournament and bowling day within a few days of one another.

Neil McDonald (right) who won the PNE Former Players' Association sponsored golf day, pictured with Neil Mellor

Harold Sandells, who played in midfield for North End reserves in the 1980s, won the bowls at the Moor Park Sports and Social Club.

Members were put into four groups with Sandells, Graham Houston, Malcolm Kenyon and the association’s secretary Ian Rigby making the semi-finals.

Sandells and Houston qualified for the final, with Sandells winning to take the trophy for the second time having won it in 2008.

The sponsored golf day was held at Penwortham Golf Club.

Always a popular event, a host of PNE players from years gone by hit the fairways.

Among those to take part were Neil Mellor, Neil McDonald, Ian Bryson, Roy Tunks, Steve Elliott, John Thomas, David Lucas, Peter Sayer and Ian Rothwell.

It was McDonald who won the event with the Edward Dewhurst team.

McDonald was part of the 1995/96 Third Division title-winning squad.

He had a spell last season as No.2 to Graham Alexander at Scunthorpe United and recently joined the Swindon Town coaching staff.

The golf and bowling days are among a host of events which the former players’ association stages every year.

They have another golf day later in the summer and their annual dinner at Deepdale is always a sell-out.

In January it celebrated its 20th birthday and now has more than 220 members.

Players who have played at first-team level, the reserves and youth team can join.