Footballer and fans react to Preston North End legend Paul Gallagher retiring
Paul Gallagher called time on a playing career that spanned two decades on Monday.
Tuesday, 11th May 2021, 12:30 pm
The Preston North End legend made 313 appearances for the club, even having a stint in goal against Ipswich Town famously.
The dead ball specialist hung up his boots to join Frankie McAvoy's coaching staff as he was given the role of head coach full time.
The tributes to the 36-year-old poured in, from fans and former teammates alike...
Reactions to Paul Gallagher’s retirement
