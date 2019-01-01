Five things we learned from Preston North End’s New Year’s Day defeat at Rotherham

Preston North End left the New York Stadium empty-handed despite dominating large parts of their 2-1 defeat at Rotherham.

Below we take a look at the main talking points

PNE wanted to be looking up...and aren’t

After turning their fortunes around towards the tail end of 2018 the plan was to be firmly looking up the Championship table when 2019 came around. But this defeat, an agonising one, means it is three losses in their last four games. There are clearly mitigating circumstances, the injury list at Deepdale is unprecedented, But depleted or not this was again a day where PNE did more than enough to win the game alone just take something from it, the period either side of half-time ultimately proving decisive on the day. Things should improve, with players to come out of the treatment room and players arriving in the transfer window but it’s been a frustrating Christmas and New Year. It could have been 10 points to Rotherham but it’s just four with PNE 17th.

Taking chances an absolute must

There was astonishment on all sides of the ground at half-time given the score at the interval. PNE were dominant, their pace simply too much for the home side to handle. They had chance after chance, some clear-cut while others were counter attacks that should have resulted in opportunities. Neil saw his side cut the home side open at will but the hot spell came to nothing. As is so often the case in football, the visitors were made to pay with Will Vaulks’ free-kick on the stroke of half-time proving too hot for Declan Rudd as PNE conceded at the worst possible time for the second game running.

Neil can do no more than he did in first half

Alex Neil is a man who studies the opposition more than most. He watches hours of video as he devises gameplans for each individual game. This New Year’s Day trip to South Yorkshire would have been no different. It was clear what the PNE boss spotted. Early long balls were designed to turn the Rotherham defence around as the visitors exploited the space in behind seemingly whenever they pleased. Having made the most of the Millers’ weaknesses Neil’s job is done. He then needs his players to do the rest but will have been the most frustrated man in the New York Stadium as chances came and went. The problem PNE then had was that Rotherham, who had been so poor, improved after the interval, Paul Warne making a double substitution at the break.

Every side needs help from referees

Rotherham could have had few complaints if they were down to nine men in the first half. Tom Barrkhuizen’s burst towards the area was abruptly halted by Matt Palmer who appeared to deny the PNE man a clear goal-scoring opportunity. Only a yellow card from referee Lee Probert. The later in the half Declan Rudd came to deal with a long throw only to be met by an elbow from Semi Ajayi. It was clear to most in the stands, the PNE fans behind the goal not impressed at all, but it was just a foul given by Mr Probert and his assistant, who will have had a pretty decent view of the incident.

Nmecha’s finish bodes well

If he’s awarded the goal against Aston Villa it’s two goals in two games for Lukas Nmecha. This was a confident finish, the Manchester City loanee taking Tom Clarke’s pass on his chest before poking a shot from close range goalwards, Richard Wood unable to clear if off the line. It was ultimately not enough for his side but on a day where his team-mates missed chances this one was well taken. Nmecha had earlier seen a well-struck shot well saved and it is clear to see what confidence can do for a player. His all-round game still needs polish and a lot is being asked of a player so young but the signs are good.