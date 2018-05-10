Five Preston players called up by the Republic of Ireland for summer friendlies

Five Preston North End players have been named in the Republic of Ireland squad for three summer friendlies.

ALSO READ: PNE boss Alex Neil challenges side to push on after ‘remarkable’ season

There is a first call-up for Callum Robinson who qualifies for the Irish through his late grandmother.

Robinson joins North End team-mates Alan Browne, Greg Cunningham, Sean Maguire and Daryl Horgan in the 40-man squad

The Republic play Celtic for Scott Brown's testimonial on May 20, before facing France in Paris on May 28 and the United States at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on June 2.

Ireland boss Martin O'Neill will whittle down the squad to a smaller number after the Celtic game.

Browne, Maguire and Horgan were in the last Irish squad in March for a friendly against Turkey.

Cunningham was initially in that squad but had to pull out injured with a hamstring problem.

He will be hoping to add to his four senior caps, the last of which came in 2013.