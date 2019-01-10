Five of the BIGGEST wins involving Man Utd, Liverpool and Man City

Gabriel Jesus scored four goals as holders Manchester City powered towards a return to the League Cup final with a ruthless 9-0 demolition of League One side Burton Albion.

Here, we take a look at some of the biggest winning margins in the history of English football.

Liverpool 10 Fulham 0, September 1986

Kenny Dalglish’s team went one better than Pep Guardiola’s in the League Cup second round with Steve McMahon scoring four times. The Reds reached the final but lost to Arsenal.

Manchester City 10 Huddersfield 1, November 1987

Three City players – Tony Adcock, Paul Stewart and David White– scored hat-tricks as the Yorkshire side were routed at Maine Road.

Manchester United 9 Ipswich 0, March 1995

Andy Cole scored five goals as Sir Alex Ferguson’s team recorded their biggest Premier League win but the title went to Blackburn.

Tottenham 9 Wigan 1, November 2009

Jermain Defoe found the net five times as Spurs recorded their biggest Premier League victory. Amazingly, the score was only 1-0 at half-time.

Middlesbrough 8 Man City 1, May 2008

Sven-Goran Eriksson’s final game as City boss ended with a humbling by Middlesbrough as Afonso Alves scored a hat-trick in a Premier League rout at the Riverside.