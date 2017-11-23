First victory in two months delights Preston front man

Callum Robinson was pleased to hit the goal trail again in Preston’s much-needed win over Bristol City.

The 22-year-old came off the bench to score the second goal in the 2-1 victory, the first having been netted by Paul Gallagher.

It was the first North End win since beating Hull City on September 25, that also being the night when Robinson had last found the net.

For Robinson, bringing back three points was more important than any personal glory with the goal.

“I was more happy with the win, we really needed that,” said Robinson.

“To have got the goal was personally very good but the win was more important.

“Bristol City are flying at the moment so it really was a great result.

“We’d gone 1-0 up in the first half and it was a nice time to get the second because they were just starting to come back into the game.

“We caught them on the break, and when you’ve got Tom Barkhuizen’s pace and delivery you are always going to have a chance of creating something.”

Robinson sees to have a knack of scoring against the Robins, Tuesday night’s goal his fourth against them.

Bearing in mind he had a rather unhappy loan spell at Ashton Gate in 2015, it was a rather sweet moment.

Said Robinson: “I scored twice against them at our place last season.

“When we were in League One a few years ago, I got the winner down there.

“I had the loan spell with Bristol City which didn’t go so well, that was a learning curve about how to cope with being left out of the team.”

First-team chances have been limited for Robinson at North End this season.

After finding it tough going in a rare recent start against Bolton last Friday, it was back to the bench at Bristol.

It was from there he made the impact in the way he did with his 78th minute goal.

Robinson said: “It has been a little bit frustrating.

“I played the first three games and then the lads picked-up a few wins.

“I’ve been in and out, and any player will say that it is hard to get a rhythm.

“But we are a team, chances come along at some stage for everyone to play.”

Robinson celebrated his midweek goal with a slightly strange dance, one which he revealed was dedicated to Tom Clarke who returned from a long-term injury last week.

He said: “Tom was in the gym doing his rehab work and had an exercise where he had dumb bells in his hands and had to stride forward to work his Achilles

“Tom looked a bit funny and I was laughing about it. I told him next time I scored I would celebrate that way.”