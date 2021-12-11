'Fantastic performance' delights new Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe as Lilywhites beat Barnsley

Goals from Alan Browne and Daniel Johnson gave the Lilywhites a 2-1 win to get Lowe's tenure off to a flying start.

Browne gave them a 57th minute lead before Cauley Woodrow equalised for the visitors.

Johnson met a Ryan Ledson free-kick to score a 78th minute winner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Browne celebrates giving Preston North End the lead against Barnsley

Lowe, who was appointed on Tuesday, said: "I thought the performance was fantastic.

"The first 15-20 minutes were probably a little bit cagey but in saying that we probably could have been 1-0 up in that time.

"It can be tough when a new manager comes in, we only had our first day on Wednesday so we can't clog them up too much with information.

"We tried to simplify a bit but one of the key messages was actually how the first goal happened. Then the second was a well-worked set piece.

PNE manager Ryan Lowe at the final whistle

"I thought the style of how I want to play, the lads bought into it straight away.

"We have shown them clips of the last few days of how we go about our business and what type of football I want.

"Fair play they have taken it on board. We could have done better in certain areas but I thought we defended fantastic, the counter press was unbelievable, the regains were fantastic, the recovery runs were brilliant.

"It is easy for me to say that with us winning but even had we drawn or lost, I still think the lads had the right attitude and desire."

Lowe had an interesting take on his selection on the team, basing it on what he knew about the players and what he'd seen in training, rather than on the last game.

There were five changes to the starting XI, match winner Johnson one of those to come into the side.

"For selection, I didn't even look at the last game, I know there were a few chances but the last game wasn't in my thinking," said Lowe.

"I didn't want to look at someone maybe having a bad game or good game and making my mind up on that.

"I made my mind up knowing what I do about these players, I know what they are about, I know their style, I know we have quality in different areas.

"I didn't want to watch games back to see what they'd done wrong because that gives a bad mind set to me.

"The Blackburn game I didn't watch, I did watch the Bournemouth game, the Fulham game and Middlesbrough game because I want to see what is in their there in terms of attitude and application.

"What I will say is that we have got a fantastic squad, we maybe need to add one or two players for different positions in how I want to play.

"The lads have been brilliant all week and will all get an opportunity to showcase what they are all about."