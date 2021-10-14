Fans salute Preston North End’s gesture to pack Deepdale in tribute to Trevor Hemmings

Admission to Saturday’s Championship game against Derby County will be just £5, with all gate receipts donated to charities which PNE owner Hemmings supported.

North End announced the ‘Thank You Boss’ offer as they prepare for their first match since the 86-year-old’s death on Monday evening.

Supporters who have already bought tickets for the game at full price can opt for a cash refund on the difference or leave the money in – it will go in full to charity.

PNE’s ticket office at Deepdale

The £5 offer applies to Derby followers in the Bill Shankly Kop too.

On social media there have been several people and groups buying tickets and offering them free to fans who don’t usually get the chance to attend matches – their aim to see as many seats filled as possible against the Rams.

On Twitter, the Preston Supporters Collective tweeted: “Get yourself on Deepdale this week. Let’s pack the ground out. £5 all tickets. Great from the club.”

PNEOnline posted: “We have purchased some tickets for the Derby game which we will be donating to PNE community to distribute to those who will benefit most.”

Responding to PNE’s offer, former North End midfielder Brian O’Neil tweeted: “What an amazing gesture.”

The North End Gentry posted: “With this offer and many offers from fans wishing to donate tickets to those less fortunate this once again demonstrates why our club and its fans are The Gentry.”

North End fan Warren Bennett posted: “Outstanding, applaud whoever came up with the idea. As a ST holder I’ll donate on the day.”

As a club, PNE felt lowering ticket prices and getting more fans into the ground would be a fitting way to remember Hemmings who owned the club for 11 years and first joined the board in 1973.

In a statement to launch the ‘Thank You Boss’ offer, PNE said: “Following the sad passing of our owner Mr Trevor Hemmings on Monday evening, the club would like as many supporters as possible to join us at Deepdale on Saturday, to celebrate his life and show their appreciation for his incredible leadership of the football club.”

The offer and occasion should ensure the biggest crowd of the season so far, which currently stands at 13,850 for West Bromwich Albion’s visit last month.

On the playing front, an Under-19s PNE side lost 5-0 at Huddersfield in a Central League game yesterday.