Fans' gallery: An emotionally-charged Deepdale pays its respects to late club owner Trevor Hemmings

Preston supporters came out in force to remember Trevor Hemmings, who died on Monday aged 86.

By Craig Salmon
Sunday, 17th October 2021, 10:10 am
Updated Sunday, 17th October 2021, 10:56 am

More than 18,000 fans were packed inside Deepdale for the Championship clash against Derby County.

Many of the PNE faithful wore flat caps in homage to Hemmings and a minute's round of applause was held ahead of kick-off.

The match ended in a 0-0 draw.

1. Tribute to Uncle Trev

Preston North End pay tribute to Trevor Hemmings who died on Monday

2. Tribute to Uncle Trev

The matchday programme for Preston's game versus Derby

3. Tribute to Uncle Trev

Fans pay their respects to Trevor Hemmings

4. Tribute to Uncle Trev

Deepdale rises for a minute's round of applause for Trevor Hemmings

