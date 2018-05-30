Fancy a flutter? Bookies rate Preston's chances of promotion to the Premier League next season

News of Preston North End’s seventh-placed finish in the Championship clearly hasn’t reached the bookies.

ALSO READ: Preston North End boss Alex Neil on trying to get the balance right



Despite taking their play-off push to the final day Alex Neil’s Lilywhites are rated as 15th favourites for promotion next term by Oddschecker, which collates odds from a wide range of sources.

PNE are rated at 8-1 or 9-1 to reach the Premier League in 2018-19.

Traditional big-hitters such as Leeds, Nottingham Forest and the two Sheffield clubs, United and Wednesday, are above Preston in the odds despite finishing below them last term.

As expected, the three clubs relegated from the top flight lead the way with Stoke City, under new boss Gary Rowett, out in front at 9-4.

West Bromwich Albion are next at 5-2 with Swansea 11-4 as all look to bounce back at the first attempt.

Rotherham’s victory over Shrewsbury in the League One play-off final on Sunday completed the line-up for the second tier next season and the Millers are the outsiders for promotion at 40-1.

It’s no surprise that Paul Warne’s men are also the favourites to head straight back down at 11-10.

Bolton, who survived by the skin of their teeth on the final day of last season with a last-gasp 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest, are 7-4 second favourites to drop into League One.

Ipswich are next at 11-4 Paul Hurst appointed as their new manager on Wednesday having narrowly missed out on promotion with Shrewsbury.