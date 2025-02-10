PNE have knocked Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers out of the competition so far

Preston North End will discover their FA Cup fifth round opponents this evening.

The draw for the next stage of the famous competition is set to take place around 7:10pm, on The One Show. Two fourth round ties are still to be played with Doncaster Rovers hosting Crystal Palace on Monday night before Nottingham Forest head to Exeter City on Tuesday.

Kelly Somers will host the draw on BBC One alongside Alex Scott and Theo Walcott - you can also tune in via the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer. Fifth-round fixtures will take place around the weekend of March 1.

PNE beat Wycombe Wanderers on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes last Saturday. Elsewhere in the competition, Plymouth Argyle stunned Liverpool at Home Park while Newcastle United edged Birmingham City in a five goal thriller at St Andrew’s.

As well as Liverpool, also out of the FA Cup are Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. Lancashire rivals Burnley are in the hat after knocking out Premier League strugglers Southampton. Other second tier sides to progress are Millwall and Cardiff City.