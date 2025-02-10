Live

FA Cup fifth round draw in FULL with Preston North End vs Burnley and Man City vs Plymouth Argyle

By George Hodgson
Published 10th Feb 2025, 16:50 BST
Updated 10th Feb 2025, 19:18 BST
PNE have knocked Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers out of the competition so far

Preston North End will discover their FA Cup fifth round opponents this evening.

The draw for the next stage of the famous competition is set to take place around 7:10pm, on The One Show. Two fourth round ties are still to be played with Doncaster Rovers hosting Crystal Palace on Monday night before Nottingham Forest head to Exeter City on Tuesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kelly Somers will host the draw on BBC One alongside Alex Scott and Theo Walcott - you can also tune in via the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer. Fifth-round fixtures will take place around the weekend of March 1.

PNE beat Wycombe Wanderers on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes last Saturday. Elsewhere in the competition, Plymouth Argyle stunned Liverpool at Home Park while Newcastle United edged Birmingham City in a five goal thriller at St Andrew’s.

As well as Liverpool, also out of the FA Cup are Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. Lancashire rivals Burnley are in the hat after knocking out Premier League strugglers Southampton. Other second tier sides to progress are Millwall and Cardiff City.

Follow the draw is it happens with us below!

FA Cup draw LIVE

Mon, 10 Feb, 2025, 19:22 BST

The fifth round draw in FULL...

A Lancashire derby at Deepdale for PNE...

Preston North End vs Burnley

Aston Villa vs Cardiff City

Doncaster/Crystal Palace vs Millwall

Manchester United vs Fulham

Newcastle United vs Brighton

Bournemouth vs Wolves

Man City vs Plymouth Argyle

Exeter/Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich

Mon, 10 Feb, 2025, 19:17 BST

Exeter/Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich Town

.

Mon, 10 Feb, 2025, 19:17 BST

Man City vs Plymouth

.

Mon, 10 Feb, 2025, 19:17 BST

Bournemouth vs Wolves

.

Mon, 10 Feb, 2025, 19:17 BST

Newcastle vs Brighton

.

Mon, 10 Feb, 2025, 19:16 BST

Man United vs Fulham

.

Mon, 10 Feb, 2025, 19:16 BST

Doncaster/Palace vs Millwall

.

Mon, 10 Feb, 2025, 19:16 BST

Aston Villa vs Cardiff City

.

Mon, 10 Feb, 2025, 19:15 BST

Preston North End vs Burnley

First out the hat!

Mon, 10 Feb, 2025, 19:11 BST

Ready to go...

Alex Scott has just introduced the draw and we’re watching a montage of the round four best bits. Draw any minute now!

Mon, 10 Feb, 2025, 18:35 BST

Prize Money

PNE have already pocketed £235,000 from beating Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers according to the FA’s prize fund page. If they win their fifth round tie then they will pocket another £225,000 and that is without having their matches broadcast.

Last year, the 12 teams that had their matches broadcast on the BBC and ITV received a £125,000 broadcast fee. For the teams that were only shown on iPlayer, they received £55,000 which was in addition to the payments received from the competition's prize fund.

Mon, 10 Feb, 2025, 18:34 BST

Odds...

Man City 2/1

Newcastle 5/1

Man United 6/1

Aston Villa 15/2

Bournemouth 8/1

Brighton, Fulham 12/1

Nottingham Forest 16/1

Crystal Palace 20/1

Wolves 28/1

Ipswich 66/1

Burnley 100/1

Preston, Millwall 125/1

Cardiff, Plymouth 200/1

Exeter, Doncaster 500/1

Courtesy of BetFair

Mon, 10 Feb, 2025, 18:34 BST

Ball Numbers

1 – Manchester United

2 – Millwall

3 – Brighton

4 – Preston North End

5 – Exeter City or Nottingham Forest

6 – Ipswich Town

7 – Wolverhampton Wanderers

8 – Fulham

9 – Newcastle

10 – Plymouth Argyle

11 – Bournemouth

12 – Aston Villa

13 – Burnley

14 – Manchester City

15 – Doncaster Rovers or Crystal Palace

16 – Cardiff City

Mon, 10 Feb, 2025, 18:01 BST

Welcome

Good evening and welcome along to our FA Cup fifth round draw updates... the chances of Preston North End facing a Premier League side are strong but a handful of other Championship sides remain in the competition.

Related topics:FA CupNewcastle United
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice