FA Cup fifth round draw in FULL with Preston North End vs Burnley and Man City vs Plymouth Argyle
Preston North End will discover their FA Cup fifth round opponents this evening.
The draw for the next stage of the famous competition is set to take place around 7:10pm, on The One Show. Two fourth round ties are still to be played with Doncaster Rovers hosting Crystal Palace on Monday night before Nottingham Forest head to Exeter City on Tuesday.
Kelly Somers will host the draw on BBC One alongside Alex Scott and Theo Walcott - you can also tune in via the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer. Fifth-round fixtures will take place around the weekend of March 1.
PNE beat Wycombe Wanderers on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes last Saturday. Elsewhere in the competition, Plymouth Argyle stunned Liverpool at Home Park while Newcastle United edged Birmingham City in a five goal thriller at St Andrew’s.
As well as Liverpool, also out of the FA Cup are Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. Lancashire rivals Burnley are in the hat after knocking out Premier League strugglers Southampton. Other second tier sides to progress are Millwall and Cardiff City.
The fifth round draw in FULL...
A Lancashire derby at Deepdale for PNE...
Preston North End vs Burnley
Aston Villa vs Cardiff City
Doncaster/Crystal Palace vs Millwall
Manchester United vs Fulham
Newcastle United vs Brighton
Bournemouth vs Wolves
Man City vs Plymouth Argyle
Exeter/Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich
Alex Scott has just introduced the draw and we’re watching a montage of the round four best bits. Draw any minute now!
Prize Money
PNE have already pocketed £235,000 from beating Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers according to the FA’s prize fund page. If they win their fifth round tie then they will pocket another £225,000 and that is without having their matches broadcast.
Last year, the 12 teams that had their matches broadcast on the BBC and ITV received a £125,000 broadcast fee. For the teams that were only shown on iPlayer, they received £55,000 which was in addition to the payments received from the competition's prize fund.
Odds...
Man City 2/1
Newcastle 5/1
Man United 6/1
Aston Villa 15/2
Bournemouth 8/1
Brighton, Fulham 12/1
Nottingham Forest 16/1
Crystal Palace 20/1
Wolves 28/1
Ipswich 66/1
Burnley 100/1
Preston, Millwall 125/1
Cardiff, Plymouth 200/1
Exeter, Doncaster 500/1
Ball Numbers
1 – Manchester United
2 – Millwall
3 – Brighton
4 – Preston North End
5 – Exeter City or Nottingham Forest
6 – Ipswich Town
7 – Wolverhampton Wanderers
8 – Fulham
9 – Newcastle
10 – Plymouth Argyle
11 – Bournemouth
12 – Aston Villa
13 – Burnley
14 – Manchester City
15 – Doncaster Rovers or Crystal Palace
16 – Cardiff City
Welcome
Good evening and welcome along to our FA Cup fifth round draw updates... the chances of Preston North End facing a Premier League side are strong but a handful of other Championship sides remain in the competition.