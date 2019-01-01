Exeter confirm release clause met by several clubs for Jayden Stockley with Preston strongly linked

Exeter City have announced that the release clause for their striker Jayden Stockley - a target for Preston North End - has been triggered by a number of clubs.

Stockley, 25, who has scored 16 goals for the Grecians in League Two this season, is clearly a player in demand.

North End have been strongly linked with Stockley both recently and last summer.

A brief statement released by Exeter on New Year's Day morning, read: "To keep our fans informed we would like to let our supporters know that as of January 1 several clubs have triggered a set fee release clause in Jayden Stockley’s contract.

"Despite our best efforts to retain his services, Jayden is now free to speak to those clubs."

Stockley started his career with Bournemouth, coming through their academy when Eddie Howe was youth coach.

He had a number of loan spells as his career developed before joining Aberdeen on a permanent deal in June 2016.

The following summer Stockley moved to Exeter - with who he had enjoyed a previous loan spell - for an undisclosed fee.

North End have long been on the trail of a targetman-type striker and Stockley fits the bill, as well as having a good goalscoring record - albeit in League Two.

The club have already started their January transfer business, completing the signing of Josh Ginnelly from Walsall for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half year contract.