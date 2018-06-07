Ex-skipper Ian Bryson’s thumbs-up for Sean Maguire’s new PNE deal

Sean Maguire’s new Preston contract will prove to be a key piece of business according to former Lilywhites skipper Ian Bryson.

The Irish striker signed a three-year deal yesterday which runs until the summer of 2021.

Bryson, who was captain of North End’s Third Division title-winning side of 1995/96 and is a matchday host with the club, thinks Maguire is the man to make things happen in the opposition box.

“Despite his injury, Sean had a very productive season,” Bryson told the Post.

“When he arrived from Cork City he looked sharp and a real handful, settling in very well.

“Sean is sharp in and around the box, he looks like an instinctive goalscorer.

“He was unfortunate with his injury but came back and managed to score a few goals, which was positive.

“After the summer and a good rest he will be raring to go in pre-season.

“I don’t think we have seen the best of him yet but we will next season, all being well.

“It’s an important piece of business to get him signed on a new contract.

“Preston took a bit of a punt on him this time last year and Sean was looking to prove himself over here.

“That is why Preston have probably chosen to reward him with this new contract and upped his terms.”

Maguire hit 10 goals in the league last season either side of a four-month absence after surgery on a badly damaged hamstring muscle.

Five of those goals came in four games immediately after his return in March.

Said Bryson: “Sean is one of those players who can find himself in the right place at the right time to score goals.

“Some people will say you can coach that but I don’t think that is the case, it comes naturally.

“He also has the ability to bring others into the game.

“With the way the game has developed and the tactics used nowadays, it is rare to play two out-and-out strikers.

“So if you are the striker, there is a lot of work to be done up there.

“With that in mind, I would like to see another striker come in to help spread the workload.”

Maguire had two years to run on the deal he signed when he joined from Cork 12 months ago.

The new contract gives him another year and his wage will have got a boost.

While Maguire has put pen to paper, it looks like Preston could be facing a battle to hang on to Greg Cunningham.

Cardiff, newly promoted to the Premier League, are said to be eyeing the left-back.

That is renewed interest, the Bluebirds having seen a £2m bid turned down for him last August.