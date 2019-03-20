Ex-Preston North End skipper John Welsh leaves Grimsby Town

Former Preston North End skipper John Welsh has left Grimsby Town by mutual consent.

Welsh joined the Mariners last summer after being released by North End.

The 35-year-old midfielder made 12 starts and five substitute appearances, with his last game coming at the end of January.

He signed a two-year contract when he signed for Grimsby but came to a agreement to leave the club on Wednesday.

Welsh spent six years with Preston and was in the side which won the League One play-off final at Wembley in 2015.