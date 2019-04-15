Ex-Preston North End loanee ‘subjected to online racial abuse’

MK Dons say they are “appalled” after their ex-Preston North End loanee forward Chuks Aneke was the subject of a racist social media post on Sunday.

The post was published on Instagram following Dons’ 2-1 defeat to Tranmere the previous day and was allegedly uploaded by a Rovers supporter.

Dons described the abuse in a statement as “totally disgusting and unacceptable”, while in a separate statement Tranmere insist they have a “zero tolerance of hate crime” and say they have referred the post to the police, vowing to impose bans if any of their fans are involved.

A statement from MK Dons said: “MK Dons is aware of a racist social media post, made on Sunday 14 April, which was directed at one of our players, Chuks Aneke.

“Needless to say, the club is appalled at the nature of this totally disgusting and unacceptable post.

“The individual responsible must be held to account and we will play our part in working towards that outcome.

“Like many in the game, MK Dons are distressed by the increasing number of racism incidents which are sadly, and once again, tarnishing football.

“As well as providing Chuks with whatever support he needs, we will continue to work with our players, our supporters, and all those in football, as well as others in society, so that together we can eradicate all forms of discrimination from our game.”

Former Arsenal trainee Aneke, 25, played the full match at Prenton Park, where the Dons were beaten by one of their rivals for automatic promotion from League Two.

Aneke was on loan at Deepdale from Arsenal towards the end of the 2011/12 season in the early days of Graham Westley’s reign.

A statement from Tranmere on Sunday night said: “Earlier this evening, (we) were made aware of a racist social media post which we have already referred to the police and we shall provide them with all of the assistance they require to investigate the matter.

“In addition, we have already commenced our own enquiries and, in the event that the racist comment involves one or more of our fans, we shall not hesitate to issue the appropriate bans.

“We have a record of zero tolerance of hate crime and such behaviour has no place in our club or in football.

“Until the police investigation and our own enquiries have been completed, the club will be making no further comment.”