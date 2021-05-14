Championship transfer news

Ex-Preston North End boss drops hint on next club, Millwall offered ex-Arsenal starlet

Preston North End head into the summer break full of confidence following an excellent finish to the 2020/21 campaign, that saw them steer clear of relegation and propel their way up to 13th place finish under Frankie McAvoy.

By Richie Boon
Friday, 14th May 2021, 8:37 am

With the Scotsman now at the wheel on a full-time basis, the Lilywhites will look to take their positive momentum straight into the start of next season, and look likely to invest in a few players in the transfer window as they look to add further quality to the squad.

Discussing the club's decision to release both Billy Bodin and Louis Moult at the end of the campaign, McAvoy revealed: “Sometimes people need a fresh start in life. Louis and Billy have been a bit unfortunate with injuries.

“Louis scored against Wigan and then we went to Swansea, he looked great and we were thinking we are going to see the best of him. Unfortunately he then suffered that horrific injury. He's now fit and ready to play.“The unfortunate thing is that in the time he has lost, there are others we have got here who in my opinion are ahead of him at the moment, He needs to go and play, he is hungry to go and play football. Billy is similar.“They need to go and find another home where they can try and flourish as footballers. I wish them all the best and I have the greatest respect for both of them.”Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Preston North End and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues:

1. Bluebirds' Brown could go to Belgium

Belgian outfit KV Oostende have been linked with a move for Cardiff City defender Ciaron Brown. The Northern Ireland international taken his chance to impress with aplomb since Mick McCarthy's arrival at the club back in March. (Football League World)

Photo: Justin Setterfield

Buy photo

2. Terriers made move for Eisa

Peterborough United's DoF Barry Fry has claimed that Huddersfield Town made an attempt to sign their striker Mo Eisa last January, making an offer including Reece Brown on a permanent deal in return. Brown is currently on loan with the Posh. (Peterborough Today)

Photo: David Rogers

Buy photo

3. Race for Robertson heats up

Sunderland and Fleetwood Town are said to have joined Aberdeen in the race to sign Rotherham United defender Clark Robertson. Earlier in the week, the 27-year-old was tipped to return to the Scottish side six year after leaving them for Blackpool. (Football Insider)

Photo: Lewis Storey

Buy photo

4. Duo jostle for Pritchard

Birmingham City and Derby County have both been credited with an interest in ex-Huddersfield Town play-maker Alex Pritchard. The 28-year-old, who join the Terriers for £12m back in 2018, was released by the club earlier this week. (The 72)

Photo: Tony Marshall

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3