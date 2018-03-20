Ex-PNE coach Dino’s back in town with Boro boys

Former Preston North End coach Dino Maamria has been named as Stevenage boss.

Maamria – part of Graham Westley’s backroom team at Deepdale – has left his position as Nuneaton boss to take the role.

He replaces Darren Sarll, who was sacked by the League Two club on Monday.

The 46-year-old Tunisian returns to Broadhall Way having previously worked for Boro as a player, coach and assistant manager.

Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace said: “I have always loved his passion for the club, our fans and for winning football matches.

“The Nuneaton chairman Lee Thorn was outstanding in the way he handled our interest but he was desperately sad to see Dino leave after the difference he had made to their results.

“We had a lot of applications for the job but we needed to bring Dino back home.

“I hope our fans will turn out in force to welcome him back.”

Former striker Maamria, who had three spells as a player with the club, will take charge of Saturday’s game at home to Colchester with his new side 16th in the table.