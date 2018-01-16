Ex-PNE boss Graham Westley is new head coach at Barnet

Former Preston North End manager Graham Westley has been appointed as head coach at Barnet.

Westley managed PNE for 13 months between January 2012 and February 2013, winning 16 of his 62 games in charge.

Graham Westley in his final game in charge of PNE at Yeovil in February 2013

The 49-year-old has since managed Stevenage, Peterborough United and Newport County.

He has a job on his hands at Barnet, with the Bees bottom of League Two and four points adrift of safety.

Westley's first game in charge will be against Lincoln City at the Hive on Saturday.

Mark McGhee, Barnet's head of technical, said: "Graham has a fantastic track record at this level and above.

"His knowledge of the division and the players in it will be a crucial factor in our fight to climb the table during the remainder of this season.

"Myself and everyone at the club will give him all the support we can to help achieve this."

At North End, Westley succeeded Phil Brown, with his time at the helm an eventful one.

There was a huge overhaul of the squad as PNE attempted to reduce the wage bill.

Westley was sacked the day after a 3-1 defeat at Yeovil in February 2013, that a seventh game without a win.