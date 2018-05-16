Ex-PNE boss David Moyes leaves West Ham

Former Preston North End boss David Moyes has left West Ham United at the end of his short-term contract.

Moyes, who managed PNE between January 1998 and March 2002, had joined the Hammers in November in succession to Slaven Bilic.

Alan Irvine has left West Ham where he was on David Moyes' coaching staff

They were 18th when he arrived at the London Stadium and finished in 13th, securing safety with two games to spare.

Departing along with Moyes are his coaching staff Alan Irvine - himself an ex-PNE manager - Stuart Pearce and Billy McKinlay.

West Ham joint-chairman David Sullivan said: "I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to David Moyes and his staff for achieving the target of keeping West Ham United in the Premier League.

"Throughout his time here, David has carried himself with dignity and honesty and we have all found him to be a pleasure to work with.

"He, Alan, Stuart and Billy accepted the challenge and attacked it head on, turning around a difficult situation. They deserve great respect for the job they have done and they leave the club with our best wishes.

"When David and his team arrived, it was the wish of both parties that the focus be only on the six months until the end of the season, at which point a decision would be made with regards to the future.

"Having taken stock of the situation and reflected now the campaign is complete, we feel that it is right to move in a different direction."