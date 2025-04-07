Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It will be Paul Heckingbottom’s first summer transfer window at PNE after the 2024/25 campaign

Former Preston North End coach David Unsworth feels manager Paul Heckingbottom will be desperate to get to the summer transfer window.

The Lilywhites have six Championship matches left to play this season, following last Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Stoke City. Unsworth took that game in while on co-commentary duty for BBC Radio Lancashire, and admitted he was disappointed by PNE’s display on the day.

Unsworth thought North End edged the first half but that the Potters totally dominated the second 45 at Deepdale. As much as Heckingbottom has stressed the importance of going right until the end, Unsworth is certain the manager will be relishing the opportunity to freshen up the squad.

"I just feel a bit disappointed that Preston couldn't create, have any real influence, or response, to Stoke when they came out second half,” Unsworth told BBC Lancashire. “I didn't see a lack of effort, I just saw a lack of quality. There's effort there and an honesty among the Preston squad, but there's a real lack of creativity and cutting edge.

“That's the biggest disappointment for me because when I've been to see Preston recently, they've been good. They've passed the ball well and created chances; I didn't see that at all. The manager will be desperate for the season to end now. As much as he can't come out and say that, having been there I know how it feels. There were a few boos at the end of the game which I didn't like.

“I feel the season Preston have had... the cup run, and the players out there are giving everything. There is just a lack of creativity and it's there for all to see. I think Hecky will be desperate to get to the end of the season and then it's just a massive recruitment drive for me. It costs a bit of money but then you've got to be clever, haven't you? The recruitment guys and all the analysts, that's what they get paid to do.

“Can you unearth a couple of gems, maybe from a top academy that can be physically ready to come and play? Can you do something from abroad? Can you be clever with the senior players? There are a whole host of ways to go about recruitment, without spending millions and millions. How Preston recruit in the summer will be the difference between another mid-table season performance, or a real push for the play-offs."

“I think the referee has guessed.”

While Heckingbottom admitted his side didn’t deserve three points against Mark Robins’ men, the goal which earned Stoke a point was certainly controversial. Liam Lindsay was the PNE man penalised for bringing down striker Ali Al-Hamadi, and Lewis Baker converted from the penalty spot. With regards to that decision from the referee, Unsworth felt for Preston.

"As good as Stoke were and as much as they were knocking on the door, creating opportunities and being the better team, I don't think it was a penalty at all,” said Unsworth. “I think it was really, really soft - the striker has made a meal of it and I think the referee has guessed. I don't think he's 100 per cent sure and just because he sees somebody goes down, doesn't mean it's a penalty. For me, it definitely wasn't."

